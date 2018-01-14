Mercedes CEO: 'Stay tuned' for an electric G Wagon SUV

Mercedes-Benz's G-Class Wagon isn't changing for the future in the ways you might expect. Yet. From a preview event at Detroit's crumbling, historic Michigan Theater for the North American International Auto Show, chairman Dieter Zetche was joined onstage by Arnold Schwarzenegger to talk about the iconic SUV's improvements. Given where Schwarzenegger used to hold office -- California -- and his environmental bend, The Governator had a pressing question for Zetche: "What is the future [of Mercedes] in fossil fuels? Does this G Wagon eventually come out as an electric G Wagon?" He has the world's first one at home in Los Angeles, he said.
Zetche's response was coy. Last year, the automaker announced that the future of Mercedes was all electric drivetrains. "Stay tuned," Zetche teased. And then Schwarzenegger gave Zetche a cowboy hat and the pair did a shot of schnapps.
Other new bits for the SUV? An all new rear camera system, with two sensors -- one above and one below the spare tire. The lower is 100 percent waterproof to accommodate the G's new 700mm (27.56 inches) wading depth. There's also a new infotainment system, which premieres in the A-Class sedan, with Car Play and potentially other configurations (a demo wasn't available).
