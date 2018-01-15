Hyundai's new Veloster will make its debut in 'Forza Motorsport 7'

The new Hyundai Veloster just made its debut on the NAIAS 2018 show floor, but the first time we'll be able to drive one is in Forza Motorsport 7. Following a string of cars debuting in videogames (BMW M4 Coupe, Porsche 911 GT2 RS), the Veloster Turbo and Veloster N will come to Forza players tomorrow, well before the cars go on sale in Q2 2018. In real life, the refreshed three-door hatchback has a bit more power and a lower stance, while the new "N" performance version goes up to 275HP and adds track-tuned driving modes.
The tech packages are what we're interested in, however, and these cars, naturally, have a premium touchscreen version that includes support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Another option is this Heads-up Display, which projects on a transparent panel that pops up in front of the windshield, then retracts when not in use. If the car is in sport mode, you'll see performance-oriented info like speed, RPM and which gear the car is in. Wireless Qi charging is another option, as is Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system, with three years of service. Blue Link opens up options like Remote Start, Car Finder and vehicle assistance through a website, mobile apps, Android Wear, Apple Watch and Amazon Alexa.
Click here to catch up on the latest news from NAIAS 2018.