Amazon’s Echo Spot bedside speaker clock comes to the UK

Actually, calling the Echo Spot a smart alarm clock is doing it a disservice. It is essentially a smaller Echo Show that can be placed beside your bed or in other accessible parts of your house. It plugs into Alexa, connects to your smart home, handles video calls and displays up-to-the-minute updates via its circular 2.5-inch display. Due to its lack of size and reduced output, it's also a lot cheaper than the Echo Show, which will set you back £200.

To incentivise pre-orders, Amazon UK is offering an Echo Spot two-pack for £200, a saving of £40. The company says that orders will begin shipping from January 24th.