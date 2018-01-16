Comcast brings Jackbox's Party Packs to X1 set-top boxes

To purchase the multiplayer game packages, look for the Jackbox Games app on your X1 or say "Jackbox Games" into your Voice Remote. Once you buy the package, instructions will pop up telling you how to access it.

Though new to X1, Jackbox's games have been available on a number of other platforms including PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, PCs and others. Gaming packages will show up on customers' Comcast cable bills and users should note that playing the games on X1 will count towards their monthly internet data usage and Jackbox Games purchased on other platforms cannot be played on X1 boxes.