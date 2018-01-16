'Far Cry 5' limited edition includes new art and vinyl soundtrack

There are only 4,000 of these units available worldwide, so if you're interested, you'll probably want to jump on it. You'll get the title itself in an attractive, durable SteelBook case designed by the creative director of Mondo, Jay Shaw, a vinyl record with the original Far Cry 5 soundtrack, a code for the digital version and a nice little box to hold it all in with an illustration of the game's main villain Joseph Seed. You'll also receive special in-game cosmetic and consumable items in the Doomsday Prepper Pack and Chaos Pack as part of your pre-order.