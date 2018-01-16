'Far Cry 5' limited edition includes new art and vinyl soundtrack

If you get excited by cool vinyl video game soundtracks like we do, you're in luck. Mondo, the company behind the amazing Contra vinyl and that fantastic The Last of Us box set, has just partnered with Ubisoft on Far Cry 5. Starting today, January 16th, you can pre-order the "Far Cry 5 x Mondo Edition" of the game for $100. The special edition is set to release alongside the title itself on March 27th of this year for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
There are only 4,000 of these units available worldwide, so if you're interested, you'll probably want to jump on it. You'll get the title itself in an attractive, durable SteelBook case designed by the creative director of Mondo, Jay Shaw, a vinyl record with the original Far Cry 5 soundtrack, a code for the digital version and a nice little box to hold it all in with an illustration of the game's main villain Joseph Seed. You'll also receive special in-game cosmetic and consumable items in the Doomsday Prepper Pack and Chaos Pack as part of your pre-order.