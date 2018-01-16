Google’s cloud is spreading through new undersea cables

According to Google, its Cloud service delivers up to 25 percent of total Internet traffic. These investments are designed to help improve connectivity around the world, and will help Google expand its reach and the availability of its cloud services. Google has direct investment in a total of 11 cables, including these upcoming projects. The five new Cloud Platform regions will be added to the 13 existing regions.

Google isn't the only company making this kind of investment in infrastructure. Microsoft and Facebook worked together to build a massive oversea data cable connecting Virginia Beach in the US to Bilbao, Spain. That cable, called Marea, was completed in late 2017.