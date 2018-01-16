‘Night in the Woods’ makes the leap to Nintendo Switch February 1st

Good news, everyone - @NightInTheWoods is coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 1st! (US eShop date will be fixed shortly) https://t.co/5sEV7fV3qG — Finji @ PAX South (@FinjiCo) January 16, 2018

The game itself is witty as heck, with a young cat protagonist named Mae Borowski who drops out of college and returns to her hometown, which seems to be dealing with some mysterious events. The game deals with some pretty serious themes like mental illness, friendships and decaying small towns with relentless charm. If you haven't already grabbed a copy, the Switch version could be your next gaming obsession.