OnePlus halts credit card payments on its site after fraud reports

This weekend, reports began to surface that some people who had made purchases on OnePlus' website were seeing unauthorized transactions pop up on their credit cards. OnePlus released a statement on its website saying that it was looking into the issue and today in an update, the company said it's shutting down credit card payments on its site. "This is a serious issue and we are investigating around the clock. As a precaution, we are temporarily disabling credit card payments at oneplus.net," it said. "PayPal is still available, and we are exploring alternative secure payment options with our service providers."
So for now, if you want to buy something on OnePlus' website, you're currently limited to paying through PayPal. And if you've made any recent purchases on the site with your credit card directly, you might want to keep an eye on your transaction history. OnePlus says it's doing a complete audit of its system.