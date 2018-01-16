Video offers peek at ultra-wide Large Synoptic Survey Telescope

As far as the LSST has come, it has a long way to go. It won't see engineering first light (that is, first actual use) until 2019, and its 10-year survey won't start until January 2022. This is more a preview of what astronomy will be like in the next decade. Between this and the Giant Magellan Telescope, scientists will capture an unprecedented level of detail that promises to reveal elements of the universe that just weren't detectable before.