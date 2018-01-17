‘Scribblenauts’ returns with a party game for consoles

Innovative wordplay-based game Scribblenauts debuted on the Nintendo DS at the end of the last decade, but we haven't heard from the franchise since it headed to mobile for a semi-sequel in 2015. But today we got news that a new entry in the series, party game Scribblenauts Showdown, is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 6th.
Starting March 6th: Party with the newest #Scribblenauts game! Build your own avatar and face off on #NS #PS4 & #XB1 with 25+ awesomely cool mini games! #ReadySetParty #ScribblenautsShowdown pic.twitter.com/pvb5pOc0DO— Scribblenauts Showdown (@ScribbleMaxwell) January 16, 2018
According to the Scribblenauts website, the new title will have 25 minigames and support up to four players. Players will be able to use the franchise's signature Mad Libs gameplay to pit your favorite weird word against your opponent's, so long as both are among the game's 35,000+ word dictionary.