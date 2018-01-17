Show More Results

‘Scribblenauts’ returns with a party game for consoles

Nothing like a word brawl with friends.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
11h ago in AV
Innovative wordplay-based game Scribblenauts debuted on the Nintendo DS at the end of the last decade, but we haven't heard from the franchise since it headed to mobile for a semi-sequel in 2015. But today we got news that a new entry in the series, party game Scribblenauts Showdown, is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on March 6th.

According to the Scribblenauts website, the new title will have 25 minigames and support up to four players. Players will be able to use the franchise's signature Mad Libs gameplay to pit your favorite weird word against your opponent's, so long as both are among the game's 35,000+ word dictionary.

