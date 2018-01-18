Hori’s Onyx is a wireless alternative to the PS4 DualShock

It's not all sunshine and rainbows, however — as The Verge notes, there doesn't seem to be a speaker or light bar on the back. The latter is mitigated by a small LED bar on the front, sandwiched between the D-pad and right analog stick. Personally, I've always hated the light bar (though it does have functionality in games like Tearaway: Unfolded) and would happily trade it for some extra battery life. (Here's hoping the Onyx lasts longer than the DualShock 4.) The controller is available now in Europe, though without an official price tag; Amazon is stocking it for £44.99/€69.99, which is roughly the same as Sony's PS4 controller. Hopefully it will come to the US too.