Korg finally has a mixer to link up those tiny Volca synths

The Volca Mix has two mono inputs and one stereo input, each a handy 1/8-inch size so you'll need fewer adaptors. That gives you three spots to connect Volca units via their individual headphone jacks. Each channel gets its own vertical fader, lo/hi cut filter and mute button to help you create the perfect analog mix on the fly. The Mix has RCA stereo outputs to connect to your sound system as well as a master LED meter to show you how loud your signal is getting and a headphone output so you can monitor the sound on stage.

Volca Mix has its own little speakers onboard, making this a great little portable package. Further, there's an analog sync signal to make sure all your Volca units play nicely together, and an effects channel that lets you connect any sort of device to change the sound (like one of Korg's own Kaoss pads). Finally, there's a whole DC power system that turns the Mix into a three-device charging station, which is essential when you can only find one plug on the stage.