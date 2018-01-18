Twitch's new tools help streamers hype pre-recorded videos

While Twitch is still mostly known for its gaming livestreams, the platform launched the ability to broadcast pre-recorded videos back in 2016 as part of its efforts to become a more viable YouTube competitor. Twitch has added these tools for creators who regularly take advantage of the capability to upload content, those who prefer making edited videos with production values instead of doing live broadcasts. It had to, if it wants to entice more creators to join and help grow its offerings.

Speaking of growing its repertoire, the company has also forged a partnership with the Disney Digital Network. Jacksepticeye, LuzuGames, Markiplier and Strawburry17, four of the network's biggest contentmakers, will create exclusive video-on-demand shows for Twitch, which will debut starting today.