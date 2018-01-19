GoPro's Fusion camera is ready to work with a few Android phones

GoPro's ability to nail the experience with its 360-degree Fusion camera will rely on its marriage of hardware and software capabilities, and now the latter is getting a boost. An update to the company's Android app allows certain phones (listed below) to pair with the camera and share 360-degree stills or video clips.

There are only about ten models on the compatible list, and just like on iOS, capabilities vary by platform, however, GoPro expects the list to expand as "we continue to improve stability, image processing and overall performance on the platform." Until then, Pixel and recent Galaxy owners are among those with one more reason to consider the $700 camera, even if some other Android users don't.