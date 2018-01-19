Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

GoPro's Fusion camera is ready to work with a few Android phones

The demands of its spherical video capabilities keep the supported list short.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Cameras
Comments
155 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bloomberg via Getty Images

GoPro's ability to nail the experience with its 360-degree Fusion camera will rely on its marriage of hardware and software capabilities, and now the latter is getting a boost. An update to the company's Android app allows certain phones (listed below) to pair with the camera and share 360-degree stills or video clips.

There are only about ten models on the compatible list, and just like on iOS, capabilities vary by platform, however, GoPro expects the list to expand as "we continue to improve stability, image processing and overall performance on the platform." Until then, Pixel and recent Galaxy owners are among those with one more reason to consider the $700 camera, even if some other Android users don't.

Compatible Android Devices

  • Asus ZenFone AR
  • Google Pixel / Pixel XL
  • Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
  • LG V30
  • Motorola Moto Z / Moto Z Force
  • Motorola Moto Z2 Force
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8**
  • Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge*
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+**
  • ZTE Axon 7

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr