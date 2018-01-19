‘Zikr’ brings transcendental Sufi dancing to VR

Compared with other 360-degree-video VR films, Zikr stands out by letting you participate a bit in what you're seeing, rather than just having you sit back and passively view it all. It begins with a volumetric, 3D-rendered version of a young girl explaining what Sufi rituals mean to her. And all of a sudden, you're thrust into the middle of a room, with the girl in front of you and half a dozen women with instruments sitting around you. It's not long before they're all performing, with you sitting in the best seat in the house.

Throughout Zikr's scenes, you can dance to the music, and you're also given props eventually. First you'll find a tambourine in your hand, which you can hit along with the musical performers. And you'll end up with a burning bundle of straw, which you can wave around as a devotee dances with two flaming handfuls of straw. There are also hidden interactive features in the film, which will be unlocked when you dance along with the performers.

Much as he did in The Last Goodbye, Arora's last VR film, he's paying attention to the entire experience around Zikr. Before they hop into VR, Sundance viewers will go through antechambers where they're prepared for the rituals ahead. There will also be speakers using spatialization technology to play back Sufi music, which will help to set the devotional mood. While the initial set will be limited by space restrictions at Sundance, Arora is hoping to go bigger for future installations. He's currently in talks with museums, but there aren't yet any firm plans to bring Zikr elsewhere.