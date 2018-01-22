Hulu and YouTube are off to a solid start with live TV

The subscriber numbers aren't mind-blowing, but they do demonstrate solid subscriber bases. Both come in lower than competitors Sling and DirectTV Now, which have 1 million and 2 million subscribers, respectively. However, these two have the advantage of being supported by traditional telecom companies, and both services also launched earlier.

It remains to be seen whether streaming live TV services can make a go of it without being supported by telecom giants. One of the biggest challenges (and the supposed reason Amazon stepped out of the streaming live TV sphere) is negotiating agreements with the cable companies. However, it appears as though YouTube and Hulu are slowly making strides and growing their customer bases.