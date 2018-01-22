SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy can’t launch during a government shutdown

We've been eagerly anticipating the static fire test of SpaceX's largest rocket yet, the Falcon Heavy, for a few weeks. Now, it appears that we'll have to wait a little longer. SpaceX has confirmed that the test will be affected by the US government shutdown, and it will not take place until operations have resumed. SpaceX spokesperson John Taylor gave Engadget the following statement:
"We remain hopeful that the Congress will quickly resolve their differences and put our partners in the Air Force and NASA back to doing their important work as soon as possible. This shutdown impacts SpaceX's Falcon Heavy demonstration, which is critical for future NSS missions. It also impacts critical missions for our customers, including important international allies scheduled to launch shortly from Cape Canaveral and Vandenberg Air Force Base, as well as upcoming missions this spring to resupply the International Space Station."