Fitbit extends support for Pebble watches until June 30th

Fitbit is sweetening the pot by offering a $50 discount on the Ionic if you own a Pebble watch. You'll get an email offering the discount if you bought before December 7th, 2016 and opted to receive Fitbit marketing messages, while everyone else can register for updates to get their discount.

According to Fitbit, this is about a more graceful transition that gives developers more time to port Pebble content to the Ionic's Fitbit OS, and "passionate" fans more time to see what awaits if they make the switch. Of course, that's the rose-tinted version -- ultimately, this is an attempt to win back Pebble owners who felt burned by Fitbit's acquisition and convince them to buy the Ionic before they're lost forever. While it's not clear exactly how well the Ionic is faring in the market, Fitbit probably wouldn't mind the extra customers.