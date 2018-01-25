Indie hit ‘Dead Cells’ is coming to consoles this year

In May of last year, indie developer Motion Twin launched Dead Cells in early access on Steam. By blending 'Metroidvania' platform exploration with roguelike random generation, the game quickly became a hit with fans and our own editors, selling over 600,000 copies, according to the studio. But for every non-PC player left in the cold, don't worry: Dead Cells is coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch sometime in 2018.