Mueller investigation interviews Facebook staff in Russia probe

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election continues, Wired reports the team interviewed "at least one member of Facebook's team that was associated with President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign." There's no word on what was discussed or implication of what this means, but it comes just a day after the Senate released Facebook's statement that it found "insignificant overlap" between Russian propaganda ads and the Trump campaign. Facebook hs reportedly handed over those Russian ads to investigators, but where things go from here remains to be seen.