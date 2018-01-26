Walmart teams up with Kobo to sell ebooks and audiobooks

Walmart said Kobo's titles will be fully integrated into its website, so the ebook and audiobook versions of the title you're searching for will appear alongside the listing of its physical book. However, you won't be able to access the digital files through random apps. You'll have to use the co-branded apps for iOS, Android and desktop that Walmart and Kobo will release in the future, though you'll of course be able access ebooks through a Kobo e-reader. Unfortunately, Walmart hasn't revealed the exact timeline for the new offerings' launch, other than saying that it will sell ebooks first before launching its audiobook library.