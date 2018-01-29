Dell may sell itself to VMware, a company it already owns

This isn't set in stone. The tipsters also said that a number of alternatives are on the table, including a straightforward public offering, other takeovers (the targets haven't been named) or buying the remaining 20 percent stake of VMware. Dell is unlikely to sell to an outside company or give up VMware, however.

Dell has declined to comment on the report.

A reverse merger would be one of the more "audacious" options for Dell, but it would reflect how much things have changed for Dell in the space of a few years. It went private at a time when it was struggling and wanted the freedom to restructure without the pressure that comes with publicly traded stock. The situation isn't completely rosy going into 2018 -- Dell posted a $941 million net loss in its latest quarter, due in part to paying off $1.7 billion of its debt. It's in a stronger position than it was in 2013, however, with less dependence on its PC business. A reverse merger could easily help it cut costs and raise funds that would otherwise be out of reach.