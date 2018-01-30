Mercedes’ EV future will rely on factories in three continents

Going beyond concepts, the first all-electric car from its EQ sub-brand (the EQC SUV) will jump off the production line in Bramen, Germany, in 2019, followed by more EQ models from its plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The global battery production network will support Mercedes' grand ambitions, and currently comprises five battery factories on three continents.

We've seen other manufacturers spout similar EV deadlines, but laying down production plans (for both a battery supply chain and the cars themselves) suggests Mercedes means business. But, there is one small hitch: It seems the auto-maker's plants are for battery packs, not cells, which they get from suppliers (as pointed out by Electrek).