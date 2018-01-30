Microsoft will preview the Edge browser for iPad next month

Shh, don't tell anyone, but the iPad version is in internal testing and looking great. It'll take a little longer to bake, so we're going to roll out it to our TestFlight users early next month and get feedback from them before making it widely available. Thanks for using Edge! — Sean Lyndersay (@SeanOnTwt) January 25, 2018

Microsoft began testing Edge for Android and iOS last October and while it launched those versions almost two months later, it did so without support for the iPhone X's aspect ratio. That took a couple of more weeks.

Though there's no date yet for an official iPad support rollout, it's a good sign that the preview version will be released soon. That should mean iPad users will be able to get their hands on the browser in the not too distant future.