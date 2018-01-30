Microsoft will preview the Edge browser for iPad next month

Though Microsoft has been rolling out Edge to more devices, iPad users have been left waiting. But it appears that the browser will finally be making its debut on the iPad sometime soon. As Neowin spotted, Sean Lyndersay, an Edge program manager, tweeted that the iPad version will be previewed through Microsoft's TestFlight next month and should see a wide rollout soon thereafter.
Shh, don't tell anyone, but the iPad version is in internal testing and looking great. It'll take a little longer to bake, so we're going to roll out it to our TestFlight users early next month and get feedback from them before making it widely available. Thanks for using Edge!— Sean Lyndersay (@SeanOnTwt) January 25, 2018
Microsoft began testing Edge for Android and iOS last October and while it launched those versions almost two months later, it did so without support for the iPhone X's aspect ratio. That took a couple of more weeks.
Though there's no date yet for an official iPad support rollout, it's a good sign that the preview version will be released soon. That should mean iPad users will be able to get their hands on the browser in the not too distant future.