Image credit: Â¿Ya no entusiasman tanto los lanzamientos de Apple?
Microsoft will preview the Edge browser for iPad next month

iPad users shouldn’t have to wait too much longer.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
3h ago in Internet
Though Microsoft has been rolling out Edge to more devices, iPad users have been left waiting. But it appears that the browser will finally be making its debut on the iPad sometime soon. As Neowin spotted, Sean Lyndersay, an Edge program manager, tweeted that the iPad version will be previewed through Microsoft's TestFlight next month and should see a wide rollout soon thereafter.

Microsoft began testing Edge for Android and iOS last October and while it launched those versions almost two months later, it did so without support for the iPhone X's aspect ratio. That took a couple of more weeks.

Though there's no date yet for an official iPad support rollout, it's a good sign that the preview version will be released soon. That should mean iPad users will be able to get their hands on the browser in the not too distant future.

