NVIDIA proves the cloud can replace a high-end gaming rig

To put it simply, the service lets you remotely tap into the power of an expensive gaming rig from any computer. It runs on remote servers powered by NVIDIA's GTX 1080Ti GPUs. While the company isn't divulging further specifications, you can bet they're also stuffed with more than enough RAM and CPU horsepower. (NVIDIA claimed they were the equivalent of a $1,500 gaming PC a year ago.) When you launch GeForce Now, you're actually watching a video streaming to your PC. But since there's very little latency between what you're seeing and your keyboard and mouse inputs, it feels as if the games are running right on your computer.

You don't need a very powerful PC to run the GeForce Now client. At the minimum, NVIDIA recommends using a 3.1GHz Core i3 processor and 4GB RAM, along with either Intel HD 2000, GeForce 600 series or Radeon HD 3000 graphics. Those are all specs you'll find in PCs four to six years old. But of course, solid internet access is a must. You'll need speeds of at least 25Mbps, but NVIDIA advises a 50Mbps connection for the best experience. You'll also have to make sure your computer has a reliable link to your router -- which means you'll either need to use an Ethernet cable or a 5GHz Wi-Fi network.

At the moment, GeForce Now on Macs and PCs only lets you play games you already own on Steam, Blizzard's Battle.net or Ubisoft's Uplay. Anything you don't own can be purchased through the streaming platform. That's a major difference from GeForce Now on NVIDIA's Shield tablet and set-top box, which includes a handful of titles as part of its $7.99 monthly fee as well as games for purchase. Both versions of the service support popular titles like Overwatch, Call of Duty WWII and The Witcher 3, but you'll probably have to wait a bit for them to work with lesser-known games. NVIDIA isn't specifying what it takes to make a game compatible with the service, but I'd wager it has to test them out to make sure nothing breaks in the streaming process.

Setting up GeForce Now is as easy as downloading and installing the client and choosing a title to play. Then you just need to provide your login information for whichever service hosts the game. If you're launching a Steam title, you'll end up seeing the service's familiar Windows interface, where you can either buy the game or download it to your library. One big downside with GeForce Now is that you'll have to install games every time you want to play them, since you're thrown onto a different server whenever you log in. It's not a huge problem, though, since the remote machines are plugged into a fat network pipe and offer unlimited storage. PUBG, which weighs in at 12GB, installed in around four minutes while The Witcher 3 (31.7GB) took more than 10 minutes.