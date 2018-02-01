Elon Musk sells all 20,000 $500 Boring Company flamethrowers

Just a few days after opening pre-orders for $500 Boring Company-branded flamethrowers, Elon Musk has announced that all 20,000 have been sold. That's $10 million in sales for a product that will ship in spring (hopefully) on a website that admits it's overpriced and said: "You can definitely buy one for less elsewhere." At least, according to Musk, each order will come with a complimentary fire extinguisher, and, of course, will help fund his tunnel-digging exploits.

If you missed out and absolutely must have a flamethrower ASAP, there are others available. USA Today points out the XM42-M from Ion Productions Team that's a bit more expensive at $899, but promises a range of over 30 feet. If it absolutely must be Musk, however, don't despair -- he tweeted that a "snowthrower" would be fun.