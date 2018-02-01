YouTube's live TV service is now available on Apple TV

As a refresher, YouTube TV lets subscribers watch more than 40 channels live, with options like CBS, Fox, NBC, CBS, USA and FX. Sports fans will appreciate the 10 available sports options that include ESPN, Fox Sports and NBCSN. You can also add on Showtime for an extra fee on top of the monthly $35 cost. That covers up to six users, which roughly works out to an affordable $6 per person.

You'll also get unlimited cloud DVR storage and will be able to search for TV shows just like you would on Google the search engine.

Now that YouTube TV is available on all the important devices, perhaps Google can focus on adding more partners to the service. You can check out the full list of available channels here.