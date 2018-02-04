Show More Results

Image credit: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images
iPhone X owners report trouble answering phone calls

The screen won't wake up until well after the phone starts ringing.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
5h ago in Mobile
The iPhone X's early teething troubles have largely gone away, but there's a lingering problem for some owners... and it's a fairly serious one. Users have reported that the iPhone X's touchscreen won't turn on for several seconds when there's an incoming call, preventing them from answering or seeing who's on the other line. Complaints started surfacing in December, but the issue has persisted until now.

The cause isn't clear, although reboots and other typical troubleshooting steps don't appear to address it. There's also no indication of the scale of the problem, although it doesn't appear to be common.

Apple told Engadget that it's "looking into these reports."

The call flaw probably won't put much of a dent in iPhone X sales. It's not what you want to see in a premium smartphone, however. It also suggests that Apple's rumored emphasis on stability in iOS 12 would be coming at a good time. While this isn't necessarily a software problem, there has been a growing push for Apple to work on reliability after months of glitches.

