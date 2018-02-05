Lyft Line's pre-tax commuter perks are available in 18 cities

Lyft Line was built from the start to make daily ridesharing more affordable, but it really comes into its own if you can use a commuter benefits card. It lets you use pre-tax dollars to pay for a ride, cutting up to 35 percent of the price. It's a good thing, then, that you no longer have to worry about where those cards are available -- Lyft has expanded the use of commuter benefits to all 18 US cities where Line operates. Provided your employer offers the cards in the first place, you now have a low-cost way to commute to work without taking a bus or train.
Your company will have to offer benefits from a handful of providers (Ameriflex, Benefit Resource, Benefit Solutions, Navia, WageWorks or Zenefits) for this to work. You're not guaranteed to get a discount just by living in a Lyft Line area. However, Lyft clearly hopes companies will embrace the idea -- it helps staff get to work quickly without pressuring them into buying a car. Yes, it's ultimately meant to boost adoption of Lyft's shared services, but it could be helpful if it gives you a speedy commute while sparing you the costs of personal vehicle ownership.