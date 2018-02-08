Google opens Maps Go beta to US-based testers

We can confirm that you can now install it in the US straight from Google Play even if you have a flagship device. If you'll recall, Oreo Go is a barebones version of Android created to run on low-end devices that have small memory and storage. Google created a suite of Go apps, including Maps Go, which are around 50 percent smaller than their full-featured counterparts to go with the platform.

While Maps Go has fewer features than the full Maps app -- Engadget Senior Editor Richard Lawler says it's like using Google Maps back in 2011 -- it still has what you need to be able to help you find your destination. You can download it right now from Google Play, so long as you join the beta testing program first.