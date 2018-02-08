Microsoft's Build developer conference begins May 7th

Microsoft has just announced the dates for Build, its annual developer event, and it'll be held from May 7th to May 9th in Seattle, Washington. It's been quite an eventful year for Microsoft, as it ramps up its efforts in Windows Mixed Reality, churns out even more Surface laptops and leverages Cortana to go up against rivals like Alexa and Google Assistant. With all that, we have no doubt that Build 2018 will be a pretty exciting one, and of course, we'll be there on the ground covering it all. You'd better mark your calendars now.