LG will unveil the new V30 with an AI camera at MWC 2018

The AI also has a handful of shopping capabilities. It can do an image search or scan QR codes to show you where you can purchase the item you're taking a picture of (along with similar products) for the lowest price. In addition, Vision AI will measure the brightness of the actual image you're capturing with your phone in low lighting conditions to brighten parts of the image that matter.

In addition to a new camera AI, LG will also introduce a new Voice AI to alongside Google Assistant. It will add new voice commands, most of which are connected to Vision AI, on top of the 23 LG-exclusive Assistant commands. You'll be able to ask Voice AI to take a photo in panoramic mode, in food mode or in low-light mode. It can take slow-motion videos if you ask it to, and even to do an image search or scan a QR code to conjure Vision AI's shopping experience.

LG says these are just the first in the "suite of AI technologies" it's planning for the V30. It didn't say when it plans to reveal the other AI tech it's been working on, but we'll know more about these two by the end of February.