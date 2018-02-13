ASUS puts discrete graphics inside its ultra-thin ZenBook

The visual grunt work comes courtesy of an Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB GDDR5 GPU, and will provide extra performance for gaming and GPU-intensive tasks and certainly a boost over the Intel UHD cards found in ultrabook counterparts. ASUS says it's the world's thinnest laptop with a discrete GPU, and it'll no doubt play a role in bumping the brand's sales of gaming machines, which Asus expects to increase by 33 percent this year.

The machine also features two USB 3.0 ports, a micro SD card reader, headphone-out, audio-in jack, dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and a 50Wh lithium polymer battery that boasts up to 14 hours of runtime. You'll get 60 percent charged in just 49 minutes, too, but then again you'd expect a quick charge time for such a lightweight machine. It's on sale now for $1,000.