'The Evil Within 2' has a new first-person mode for up-close horror

Switching from third- to first-person perspective is a simple menu option. You can change back and forth easily at any point in the game, too. Even the free trial has the feature so you can see how it looks even if you haven't purchased the full game.

"A lot of players like playing horror games in first-person, so for those who want to see some of the game's situations through Sebastian's eyes, it's a really neat experience," said Tango Gameworks' Shinsaku Ohara in a statement. "I think exploring Union in first-person makes the scale feel even bigger than it does when you're in third-person. Also, being able to see our environments and enemies up close allows players to get an even better look at how much effort went into their designs."