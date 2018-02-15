Google Maps for iOS adds easy access to traffic and transit info

Tapping the explore tab will bring up dining options nearby as well as photos, a description of the area you're currently in and options to search for gas stations, ATMs, convenience stores, pharmacies and other locations. The driving tab gives you a summary of the traffic situation in your area including an estimate as to how much time ongoing delays might add to your drive. If your home and work addresses are saved in Google Maps, it will also give you real-time ETAs for those destinations. Lastly, the transit tab provides estimated bus and train schedules at stations near your location.

The update is rolling out today.