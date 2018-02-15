Authorities deactivate transit pass implanted in biohacker's hand

"This is case law in creation and it's fun to be at the centre of this," he told Australian Associated Press. "This is a scenario so unusual that their lawyers never foresaw this happening because, if they did, they would have written it in there."

New South Wales' authorities deactivated the card under Meow-Meow's name after his surgery in April 2017 made headlines. However, since the chip implanted in his hand wasn't registered to him, he was able to use it for almost a whole year -- only downside was that he sometimes had to swipe his palm over the scanner more than once. It was only after he traveled back to Australia from a cyborg convention in the US that authorities were successfully able to cut off the card he's been using. He found the fact that his card was deactivated after the convention "ironic and hilarious," since the event was all about "regulation and cyborg rights."

Before this happened, Meow-Meow was already scheduled to appear in a Sydney court in March to contest a $200 fine he was slapped with for riding a train without a valid ticket. Clearly, the world's not ready for implanted transit passes just yet.