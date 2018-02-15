Sony drops PlayStation VR prices as low as $200

Sony thinks its holiday PlayStation VR discounts were a success, so it's bringing them back now that it wants to clear some end-of-winter stock. The company is running a new promo that drops PSVR prices by $100 across the board between February 18th and March 3rd. The sweetest deal by far is the Gran Turismo Sport bundle -- you can get the racing game, a PSVR headset and the requisite camera for $200. You can also buy just the headset for $200, although that won't make much sense unless you just can't find the GTS pack.
There are similar price cuts for the Doom VFR and Skyrim VR bundles to a respective $300 and $350. You'll definitely want the Skyrim kit if you want the full experience, since it includes the Move controllers in addition to the camera from the other two bundles. This isn't exactly a long-lived sale, but it's worth considering if you have a PS4 and want to dip your toes into the VR waters.