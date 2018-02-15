'Stargate: Origins' debut brings the 1994 flick along for free

Appropriately, Command offers apps for iOS and Android, along with "Gate Cast" so users can toss video to compatible devices like LG, Sony and Vizio TVs, as well as Google Cast-ready devices (more are coming soon). Even if you're not quite ready to pay up, MGM has posted the original movie on YouTube, hoping that a quick trip back to 1994 will remind you where it all started.

On February 15th, witness the premiere of a Stargate story that takes you back to where it all began.

In 1939, Professor Paul Langford and his daughter Catherine are still grappling with the mysteries of the ancient relic they discovered in the Egyptian desert more than ten years ago. With war looming in Europe and funding running out, these brilliant minds are approaching their lowest ebb. Little do they know, answers are about to present themselves in a dangerous form, when the Nazi Occultist Dr. Wilhelm Brücke approaches their facility with a sinister motive.

Enlisting the help of two young soldiers, Catherine must use all of her wit and nous as she and her new allies embark on an adventure into the unknown to rescue her father, and save the Earth from an unimaginable darkness.