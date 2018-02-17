Facebook will send postcards to verify US election ad buyers

There's no specific time frame for when the cards will take effect, but they should be in use before the 2018 mid-term elections in November.

Harbath acknowledged to Reuters that this "won't solve everything." A determined foreign manipulation effort could rely on US-based volunteers, for instance, and this won't help if there are any plans to skew smaller votes. There's also no mention of using this approach for other countries. However, this could thwart many 'casual' attempts at persuading voters from afar, and might help Facebook address politicians' concerns that it isn't doing enough to keep Russia from meddling in American politics.