littleBits launches more accessible $40 'Hall of Fame' kits

littleBits kits are a great way to teach kids how to build their own toys and electronics, but they're not exactly cheap. The Star Wars Droid inventor set, for instance, will set buyers back $100, while others could cost as much as $300. Now, the startup is lowering the barrier of entry by debuting four "Hall of Fame" kits priced at only $40 each. Upon taking a look at littleBits' offerings on its website, we only saw one set priced at $40, and it's only a three-module hardware development bundle for more experiences users. All the others cost $80 and more. These products will give more people the chance to get one for their kids or themselves and to try out the company's electronic building blocks.
The Hall of Fame kits, which are based on inventions submitted by the littleBits community, can be used to create some pretty cool gadgets. Crawly Creature, for instance, has the Bits to create a creepy-crawly pet or a moving collage. Bubble Bot has the building blocks for a bubble-blowing robot or a Fan of Fortune that can predict the future (for fun, of course) like a Magic 8 Ball. The Night Light set gives kids the parts needed to make their own night light or "laser-blasting" wrist cuff. Finally, Arcade Game Hall has all the Bits needed to build a pinball machine or a catapult.
While all four sets come with templates and instructions, kids can customize their creations to come up with something truly their own. They'll be available for sale in May, but not in any brick-and-mortar store. These are e-commerce exclusives, so those interested in buying one may want to visit littleBits' website a few months from now.