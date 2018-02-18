Throat sensor helps you recover from a stroke

The sensor is not only more accurate than a mic, but considerably more comfortable and durable. A set of "novel materials" help it bend and stretch so that it's not irritating your throat or breaking under stress. Doctors can see how you speak and swallow in real life, not just in the controlled conditions of a hospital room.

When combined with other sensors that track factors like heart functions, muscles and sleep, the throat tech promises a relatively unintrusive look at how your whole body is faring. It won't guarantee a full recovery, but it could speed your progress and help you resume at least some of your daily routine.