Air Force security hackathon leads to record payout

The event also set a record for speed. On the first day (December 9th), the military and 24 hackers conducted a live event where they reported and fixed flaws as they happened. It took just 9 hours to fix 55 of the potential exploits.

HackerOne is keen to tout this as a success in the larger Hack the Pentagon program. White hat hackers have found over 3,000 holes since the program kicked off in spring 2016, and it's a definite improvement over the 207 flaws found during the original Hack the Air Force from spring 2017. With that said, this shows that there's still a lot of room for improvement. While it's difficult to completely remain up to date (new flaws are bound to pop up), the Air Force isn't yet at the point where exploits are relatively rare.