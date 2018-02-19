Snapchat is selling more than just crappy merch

Weeks ago, Snap opened up an in-app Snapchat store to sell merch, which appeared to be an attempt to open up a new revenue stream. But it looks like it will offer more than just dancing hot dogs. During yesterday's NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles, Snap held a concert that doubled as a sneaker drop for yet-unreleased Jordans.
Technically, fans couldn't buy the shoes on site -- they had to scan a QR code that then allowed them to purchase a pair of the AJ III Tinkers, which are slated to go on sale March 24th in Snapchat's merch store. Sneakerheads are used to using apps to pick up shoes, so it makes some sense to lure them into using the in-app storefront. But it's also a hint that Snap likely has more planned than just hot dog merch -- and will probably roll the product releases in with other events that combine ephemeral events with e-commerce. And maybe also have a Snapchat filter tie-in, like so:
Introducing A/R Jordan.— Jordan (@Jumpman23) February 19, 2018
That iconic '88 dunk like you've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/V5Q0mttQpr