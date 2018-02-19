Snapchat is selling more than just crappy merch

Technically, fans couldn't buy the shoes on site -- they had to scan a QR code that then allowed them to purchase a pair of the AJ III Tinkers, which are slated to go on sale March 24th in Snapchat's merch store. Sneakerheads are used to using apps to pick up shoes, so it makes some sense to lure them into using the in-app storefront. But it's also a hint that Snap likely has more planned than just hot dog merch -- and will probably roll the product releases in with other events that combine ephemeral events with e-commerce. And maybe also have a Snapchat filter tie-in, like so:

Introducing A/R Jordan.



That iconic '88 dunk like you've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/V5Q0mttQpr — Jordan (@Jumpman23) February 19, 2018