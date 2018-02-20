Archos' electric scooter taps Android for directions

As for the scooter itself? The 250W motor is enough for a 15.5-mile range and a 15.5MPH top speed. Neither is particularly mind-blowing, but they're enough for downtown travel. It'll take you 2 to 3 hours to charge between rides.

The Citee Connect arrives in the summer for €500 ($617). Archos hasn't said whether or not its scooter will be available outside of Europe, but we wouldn't count on it. The company is relatively new to scooters (it entered the space in January 2017 after years of focusing on mobile devices), and it's clearly catering to densely packed European cities where a scooter may be all you need.