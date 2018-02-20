ASUS' Windows Mixed Reality headset is now on sale for $429

We liked what we saw of the ASUS' foray into Windows Mixed Reality hardware at IFA 2017, but we always figured it would likely be pricey. That's been proven true now as the HC102 headset and two controllers are finally on sale in the US for $429.
While this might be the best mixed reality headset so far, it's a little late to the party, too. Both Samsung and Acer released their take on the tech last year. They're also both less expensive, with the former coming in near $300 and the latter for $400 with two controllers. HP has its own model, as well, which retails for $450.