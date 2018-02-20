Snapchat adds Giphy's GIF stickers to liven up your Stories

The Snapchat app now has tabs in both the Discover and Friends sections, which should help you find just the Stories you want. You can look just at friends with active Stories, for instance, or your subscribed Stories in another.

The Giphy addition reflects Snap's determination to keep pace with Instagram and add new users. It doesn't want to lose you just because your favorite sticker is only available elsewhere. At the same time, this signals just how much influence Giphy has on the tech world. Its animated GIFs are quickly becoming omnipresent. They're for all devices and uses, not just desktop users searching for clever memes.