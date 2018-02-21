BitTorrent client exploits could let rogue websites control your PC

Thankfully, fixes are either here or around the bend. Although Ormandy was concerned by the lack of communication after reporting the fix in December, BitTorrent engineering VP Dave Rees told Engadget that the flaws in the conventional client have been fixed in beta versions released last week. Those on the stable releases should see it this week. Ormandy was initially concerned that BitTorrent hadn't properly fixed uTorrent Web's problems, but Rees said a patch is now in place that should address that exploit. You can read the full statement below.

It's not certain if anyone has made use of the exploits in the wild. Having said that, you'll definitely want to update as quickly as you can. It would only take a visit to the wrong website to trigger an attack, and the consequences could be particularly severe.