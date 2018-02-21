Bungie pushes back 'Destiny 2' feature upgrades

The company is similarly postponing a variety of Nightfall Strike perks and exotic gear changes. Nightfall Strike Unique Weapons were supposed to show as early as February 27th, but Bungie needs "extra time" for its artists to make sure the rewards are worth your time.

There are some upsides to the revised schedule. Bungie is adding some much-needed variety to the Crucible competitive multiplayer space, with the free-for-all Rumble mode arriving on March 27th and a two-on-two Doubles mode coming at an unspecified later date. The company is well aware that its MMO-like shooter needs some refinement to live up to its potential -- it's just not willing to rush those tweaks.